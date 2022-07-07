TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It should be another scorcher with highs in the low-mid 90s, and heat index values ~105 this afternoon.

A few spotty showers develop between noon and 3pm, but the heaviest downpours occur late in the day. Storms will still push toward the coast after sunset. Overall, the rain chance is 50% today.

Less moisture in the mid and upper levels of the atmosphere limits the number of storms that form tomorrow. The rain chance drops to 40%. It will still be quite hot and humid with highs in the mid 90s.

An onshore wind pattern develops this weekend. This is sometimes referred to as the “reverse summer” pattern. Watch for showers to push onto the coast from the Gulf of Mexico before midday. The showers spread quickly across the state, and we’ll have fewer late-day storms.

The onshore winds keep it extra humid, and highs will be in the low 90s.

The coverage of storms increases early next week with deeper moisture in place. The storms will continue to start earlier in the day.

