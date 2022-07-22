TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – With lots of sunshine this morning, temperatures climb quickly into the mid 90s this afternoon. Heat index values will be near 105, so stay hydrated.

A few spotty showers are possible in the early afternoon, but more widespread downpours are expected during the late afternoon and into the evening. The evening storms will push toward I-75 and the coast before eventually dissipating. Overall, the rain chance is 50% today.

It’s a similar pattern with late day storms heading toward the Gulf of Mexico this weekend, but the coverage of rain will be even higher Saturday. The rain chance goes up to 60%. Fewer storms are expected Sunday, but there will still be scattered downpours. Highs remain in the mid 90s.

Next week, typical afternoon thunderstorms stay in the forecast, and highs will be in the low 90s. At this point, it looks like rain chances are lowest at the end of the next week.

Still no tropical activity developing across the Atlantic Basin for the next five days.

