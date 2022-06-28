TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We are in for another steamy day with highs in the low-mid 90s, and heat index values in the low 100s. Try to stay hydrated all day.

A few showers may pop up in the early-mid afternoon, but most of the widespread downpours will be in the late afternoon and evening. The storms will be most prevalent along and west of I-75 around sunset.

Showers eventually drift into the Gulf of Mexico, and it clears out overnight. Lows will be in the upper 70s.

Similar conditions expected for Wednesday with highs in the low-mid 90s and a 40% chance of late-day storms. Once again, those storms will push toward the coast.

This typical summer pattern remains in place through the weekend. Expect morning sunshine and a good coverage of afternoon and evening storms each day. Highs remain the low 90s.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Two is developing off the coast of South America. The system will remain on a track to the west and will not get close to the U.S. It may reach hurricane strength before it makes landfall in Central America late this week.

