TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After tying a record high of 94 degrees at Tampa International Airport yesterday, today starts out warm and muggy, and temperatures climb quickly into the low 90s. That’s above average for mid May.

The first showers develop in the middle of the afternoon, and the rain chance increases to 40% in the evening. Generally, the storms drift toward the Gulf of Mexico and taper off between 9pm and 10pm.

We should expect another round of late-day storms tomorrow. Once again, the rain chance is 40%, and the storms don’t start until around 3pm. It stays warm in the low 90s.

It should be a bit drier for Mother’s Day with just a 20% rain chance. It’ll still be hot in the low 90s, so make sure to keep Mom cool!

Next week will be near normal with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. A few spotty showers are expected each day.

An onshore wind pattern develops during the middle of the week, and that may create showers a bit earlier in the day.