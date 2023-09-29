TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Humidity remains high for the next two days, so expect some extra clouds and steamy afternoons with highs in the upper 80s.

Storms develop in the afternoon and increase in coverage through the evening today and tomorrow. It won’t rain all day, but you may need to duck inside for cover at times.

The change begins on Sunday. You’ll notice a stronger breeze from the northeast that will bring in some drier air. We lower the rain chance to 40% Sunday.

Next week will be much drier with rain chances just 10%-20% each day. It’ll still be warm in the upper 80s, but the lower humidity makes it feel a little more comfortable in the mornings and in the evenings.

Tropical Storms Phillippe and Rina are in the Atlantic, but both look to stay out to sea.