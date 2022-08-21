Rain will taper off around 10 pm giving way to a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures Monday morning will start out in the upper 70s with plenty of sunshine. Mid to late afternoon storms form and stay with us through the evening hours with high temperatures in the mid 90s once again. Your feels like temperature will be between 105 and 110 degrees.

Our weather pattern won’t change much heading into the end of the work week with sunny mornings and stormy afternoons/evenings with highs in the mid 90s.

A cold front moves into the panhandle Friday and sticks around through the weekend which will change the timing of our storms. With more moisture, morning and afternoon showers and storms are likely Friday into the weekend with highs in the low 90s.