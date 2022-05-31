TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Lots of morning sunshine allows temperatures to climb into the low 90s this afternoon. When you add in the humidity, the heat index will be in the upper 90s.

Just like yesterday, the storms don’t start until after 3pm. The coverage and intensity of the storms increases into the early evening as the storms drift toward the coast. Today’s rain chance is 60%, and most of the rain will be gone by 10pm.

Tomorrow’s afternoon rain chance is 40%, and highs will be back above average in the low 90s. The rain chance drops to 30% Thursday afternoon, and the storms drift inland.

By Friday we’ll have a better grasp on what will happen in the tropics. A hurricane from the Pacific is dissipating over Mexico today, and the remnants will likely spread east into the southern Gulf of Mexico or into the Caribbean.

The National Hurricane Center gives these remnants a 60% chance of redevelopment as they head northeast toward the end of the week.

Many models take the developing low just south of Florida, but a couple take it farther north and across central Florida. It certainly bears watching, but at this point, it’s not even a certainty that it will redevelop. It may just end up being tropical moisture that increases our rain chances. Stay tuned.