TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It will feel like summer once again this weekend.

Temperatures warm into the upper 80s today with a mixture of sun and clouds, and it will feel humid.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop, mainly late this afternoon and this evening.

It’ll dry out tonight with a similar forecast on Sunday. Temperatures warm from the mid 70s into the upper 80s with a 40% chance for rain in the afternoon and evening.

A pattern change comes for early next week with drier air coming into the area.

The drier air will limit rain chances and lower humidity. The quieter pattern could stick around all week.