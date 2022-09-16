TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Outside of a few areas of some patchy fog this morning, it’ll be calm and quite comfortable to start Friday. We’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds as we go through the day and temperatures warm into the upper 80s.

There could be a few spotty storms early in the afternoon but the best chance for heavy rain will be this evening between 5:00 and 8:00 p.m. Rain chances will increase to a 70%. Storms diminish tonight and it will be another comfortable start for Saturday morning.

It’s a similar setup for the first half of the weekend with a dry morning, hot afternoon, and late day showers and storms.

Slightly drier air starts to work its way in for the second half of the weekend and especially into next week. This will limit the coverage of showers and thunderstorms that develop each afternoon and evening.

Tropical Storm Fiona continues to move toward the Caribbean islands and the National Hurricane Center forecast calls for slight strengthening as it does. It looks like it will move near or over Puerto Rico late Saturday before passing through the Dominican Republic on Sunday and Monday.

It will then begin to turn to the north late Monday and into Tuesday but the timing of the turn is being watched closely. A later turn will bring the storm closer to the east coast of Florida, and an earlier turn will keep it well away from the state. There is some uncertainty on when exactly that turn will happen but most models to turn it early.