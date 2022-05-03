TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a mostly sunny morning, temperatures climb into the upper 80s this afternoon. Clouds build after midday, and a few showers form in the mid-afternoon.

Rain chances increase through the late afternoon and evening as the sea breezes from the Gulf of Mexico and Atlantic Ocean collide near I-75. Some storms may produce heavy downpours.

The rain drifts toward the coast in the evening and finally tapers off after 9pm. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.

A similar pattern is in place tomorrow, but there will be fewer storms. Our rain chance drops to 30% in the afternoon and evening. Even drier air arrives for the end of the week with just a 20% rain chance Thursday and Friday.

Highs stay near 90 degrees through Friday.

Saturday’s high should be slightly below average in the mid 80s, but that’s because we have a higher rain chance that starts earlier in the day. The rain and clouds keep highs down slightly.

For Mother’s Day, we have a 30% rain chance with highs in the mid to upper 80s. It looks like some lower humidity comes in for early next week, but it’ll still be quite warm.