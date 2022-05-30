TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The day starts out mostly sunny, and temperatures climb quickly. Afternoon highs reach the low 90s, and the humidity will make it feel like the mid-upper 90s.

The forecast stays dry until after lunchtime, so do as much as you can outside in the morning. The rain chances ramp up to 50% by the early evening. The storms drift toward the Gulf of Mexico, so if you’re at the beach, the storms will come toward you later in the day.

The storms slowly taper off around sunset, and it stays muggy. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.

A similar day is expected tomorrow with sunny skies in the morning and a 50% chance of afternoon and evening storms. Highs return to the low 90s as well.

The rain chances drop slightly to 40% Wednesday afternoon, and there’s just a 30% chance of afternoon storms Thursday and Friday.

Once we head into the weekend, we’ll see a few more storms around, but we’ll also be tracking some tropical moisture. A hurricane in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Mexico will weaken over the mountains in that country, but the moisture will eventually spread into the Gulf of Mexico.

The National Hurricane Center is giving this moisture a 30% chance of developing into a tropical system in the next five days. We’ll have to keep an eye on how strong it gets and how close it comes to Florida.