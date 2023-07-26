TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today will feel like a “typical” summer day, even though we haven’t had many typical days this season.

We start out dry, and temperatures climb quickly. Highs reach the low 90s, and it’ll feel like 100-105 through the afternoon.

The first showers pop up west of I-75 around midday, but the heaviest downpours are expected farther inland late this afternoon and into the evening. That’s when the sea breezes from the east and west coasts collide. Some of the showers try to drift back toward the Gulf of Mexico, but they dissipate around sunset.

A stronger wind from the east tomorrow will push the storms toward the Gulf of Mexico earlier in the day, and that will hopefully bring some drought-relief to our coastal communities that haven’t seen much rain this summer.

Without the sea breeze tomorrow, our temperatures soar into the mid 90s.

Our best rain chance is Friday at 70% as some tropical moisture spreads across the state. The storms still head toward the Gulf of Mexico in the afternoon.

We return to typical late-afternoon storms and highs in the low 90s this weekend and continue that pattern for most of next week.