TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After mostly sunny conditions this morning, clouds build, and storms develop in the afternoon.

The rain chance increases to 60% later today, and storms will drift east of I-75 in the evening. Highs reach the low 90s before storms help cool it down.

Saharan dust and drier air combine to significantly drop rain chances for the end of the week. We only have a 20% chance of an afternoon storm tomorrow.

With more sunshine and fewer clouds, it gets hotter. We’ll be near record highs in the mid 90s through the weekend.

A couple of afternoon storms possible Friday and the weekend, but the overall coverage remains less than normal for late July and early August.

Rain chances return to “normal” by the middle of next week

