TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The onshore winds have been in place most of the week. That pattern pushes showers onto the coast in the morning, and the rain spreads inland through the day,

We should see that pattern repeat today. The rain chance goes up to 50% during the middle of the day, and the showers taper off mainly before sunset.

It will be warm and humid all day with highs in the low 90s, and heat index values in the low 100s.

Storms develop later on Saturday, mostly after lunchtime. We have a 50% rain chance that lingers into the evening. Afternoon temperatures will be even higher in the mid 90s.

Sunday’s storms start even later, with the heaviest rain along and west of I-75 around sunset. The storms eventually push out into the Gulf of Mexico. Highs return to the mid 90s before the storms.

Most of next week we stay in a typical summer thunderstorm pattern. That means morning sunshine and late-day downpours. Each day, highs reach the low-mid 90s.

We continue to monitor one tropical wave that now has a 40% chance of organizing as it heads northwest in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. It poses no threat to Florida, but if it strengthens to a tropical storm, it would get the name Danielle

