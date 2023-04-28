TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a round of rain overnight, more showers and storms push onshore from the Gulf of Mexico during the day. Some of the most widespread downpours should be around lunchtime, and a few showers linger into the evening.

It will also be gusty. While our threat for severe hail is lower today, some strong winds are still possible.

Saturday starts out dry, and a few afternoon storms develop. Then, we’ll start to get more rounds of rain ahead of the next cold front. There could be some downpours Saturday evening.

The front pushes through on Sunday, so the rain chance goes back up to 80%. Strong winds are possible through the day.

Finally, the front makes it to our south, and less humid air arrives. Most of next week will be dry and slightly below average.