TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It is warm and mostly dry to start the day. We will see more sunshine today and that will warm temps into the low to mid-80s this afternoon.

Although it will be drier today compared to yesterday, there will still be a few passing downpours with a 30% rain chance though the mid-afternoon hours. The rain will push to the east coast this evening leaving us a little drier.

A quick passing shower or two will be possible overnight but the Taylor Swift concert should go off without a hitch. It will be mostly dry and mild with lows in the 70s.

The low chance for a downpour will continue through Friday early afternoon before drier air filters in through Saturday keeping rain chances less than a 10%. Saturday will be warm with highs in the mid-80s and lots of sunshine.

Another front approaches Sunday increasing the chance for scattered showers, mainly in the afternoon. A few showers will linger through Monday morning before the unsettled pattern clear out of the area.

A much drier stretch of weather will settled in Tuesday through Thursday next week. Tuesday will feel very nice with low humidity and mild temperatures but it will warm up for the rest of the week.