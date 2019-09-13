Isolated Rain This Weekend; Tracking Depression Nine

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Isolated rain will be possible through Friday evening with extra humidity and clouds hanging around.

Saturday morning look for mostly cloudy skies and temps in the upper 70s. Through the day there will be a mix of sun and clouds and a 30% afternoon and evening rain chance. It will be breezy thanks to Tropical Depression Nine being off the east coast of Florida. Depression Nine is likely to become Tropical Storm Humberto this weekend.

Sunday morning there will be more clouds again with temps in the upper 70s. In the afternoon there will be a 30% chance of showers and storms quickly pushing toward the coast.

Monday will be even drier with a 20% rain chance.