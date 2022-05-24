TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – You’ll feel the heat and humidity again today. Highs reach the low 90s with heat index values in the upper 90s to near 100.

Most of the day will be a mix of sun and clouds, but a few spotty storms pop up late today. The rain chance goes up to 30%, and a few of the storms push toward the coast by midnight. Overnight lows will be in the mid 70s, which is above average.

A similar set-up is in place for Wednesday with highs in the low 90s and a slight chance for late-day storms. The rain chance increases to 40% Thursday, and the coverage of rain and clouds will be higher in the afternoon.

The extra clouds help hold highs closer to 90 degrees in the afternoon. With even higher rain chances Friday (60%), afternoon highs stay in the upper 80s.

We keep extra showers in the forecast on Saturday. The rain chance is 50%, but it will not rain all day. Highs stay near 90 degrees through the first part of next week.