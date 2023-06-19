TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It is dry hot and steamy to start the work week. Temperatures will warm from the low 80s this morning into the low 90s this afternoon but with the excessive humidity it will feel more like 100 to 105° across the Tampa Bay area.

Rain chances today are a bit lower. The best chance to see a few isolated storms will be in Polk and Highlands county this afternoon and evening. There’s just a 10% rain chance along the coast throughout the day. Tonight will also be mainly dry with a few patchy clouds and temperature stay very warm with lows near 80°.

The rest of the week will feature very high rain chances with a better coverage of showers and thunderstorms each day. The same weather pattern as last week will continue with pulses of rain moving in from the north each day.

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center continues watching two areas of possible development off the coast of Africa. The first tropical wave has a very high chance of becoming at least a tropical depression at any time now as it moves west toward the Caribbean.

A second tropical wave, behind the first, has a lower chance of development, for now. It has a 20% chance of developing in the next 2 days and a 30% chance of developing in the next 7 days but those chances could go up as it moves west.

Neither system poses a threat to the Tampa Bay area at the moment but it is something we are watching over the next 5 to 10 days.