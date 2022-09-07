TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We are in for another steamy day as temperatures hit the low 90s, and heat index values reach 105.

Rain chances increase to 50% this evening. The first storms form west of I-75 around midday, but the heaviest rain and most widespread downpours will be farther inland this evening.

An onshore wind pattern is setting up along with increased moisture across Florida. Watch for showers and storms to start earlier in the day tomorrow.

The rain chance increases to 70%, and extra clouds around help hold highs near 90 degrees.

Friday should be the wettest day with an 80% chance of off and on downpours at anytime. The onshore wind pattern keeps the chance for morning showers in the forecast into early next week.

We now have two hurricanes in the Atlantic with Danielle and Earl. Danielle should weaken in the northern Atlantic, but Earl may become our first major hurricane of the season as it tracks near Bermuda. It should not impact the U.S. Two more tropical waves in the eastern Atlantic have the chance to organize as they head west.

