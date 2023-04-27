TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We’ll have two batches of rain develop today, but they both form after we reach the mid-upper 80s.

The first storms will be storms east of I-75 late this afternoon. Those storms could produce strong wind and even small hail, but the east coast has a higher threat of severe weather.

The second round of rain comes off the Gulf of Mexico after sunset. This round will linger tonight, and another round or two may pass through especially in the first part of the day tomorrow.

We dry out Friday evening, and Saturday looks pretty typical with highs in the mid 80s and a few afternoon storms. Saturday will be the better of the two weekend days.

A strong cold front arrives Sunday with a 70% rain chance. It might be a good day to stay inside and watch movies.

The front pushes south, and we get less humid and slightly cooler air for the first few days of next week.