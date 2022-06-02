TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today will feel like a typical summer day with afternoon highs in the low 90s and scattered storms developing. The rain chance ramps up after midday to 40%, and the storms slowly taper off after sunset.

As a tropical system spreads across the southern Gulf of Mexico, our rain chances increase tomorrow. We’ll go up to a 60% chance, especially for areas south of I-4. It could be a little breezy as well with highs near 90 degrees.

The tropical system passes across the state of Florida Saturday morning. Right now, it could be just an area of low pressure with rain or it could be as strong as a tropical storm, but strong winds won’t be too much of a concern.

South Florida definitely gets tropical downpours Friday and Saturday, but how far north the center of the system tracks will determine how much rain falls locally. The northerly track brings heavy rain south of I-4 Saturday, but northern areas will barely get typical summer afternoon storms. If the system stays farther south, it will be breezy here, but not many downpours overall.

Highs will be in the upper 80s Saturday with the extra clouds, rain and wind. It will be much drier and hotter for Sunday. We only have a 30% rain chance, and highs will be in the low 90s.

We stay in the low 90s with scattered afternoon storms most of the next week.