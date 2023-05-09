TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It should be another comfortable day today with slightly higher humidity and highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

A layer of thin clouds spreads across the state today, but no rain is expected.

As humidity continues to increase, we have a 20% rain chance tomorrow afternoon, and highs reach 90 degrees.

The best rain chance is Thursday at 60%. Most of the storms stay near I-75 and push toward the Gulf of Mexico due to a stronger breeze from the east.

There’s a lingering 40% rain chance Friday, and it stays a bit breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

Rain chances are lower for the weekend and next week. Highs stay near 90 degrees.