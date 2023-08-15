TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Watch for a few showers near the coast this morning. Then the rain chance increases to 50% in the early afternoon as the storms spread east.

It will still be quite steamy. There’s a Heat Advisory from 11am-7pm again today. Heat index could reach 112 in many spots with the air temperature around 93.

The rain chance increases to 70% Wednesday and Thursday. Showers still start near the coast and spread inland, but there will be a better coverage of those storms.

The extra clouds and showers help keep highs closer to average in the low 90s for the end of the week.

The wind pattern changes for the weekend. There will be a stronger breeze from the east, so it will be warmer again in the low-mid 90s. The storms develop later, and they push toward the Gulf of Mexico in the evening.

In the tropics. there are two waves in the eastern Atlantic that have small chances to develop as they head west over the next 7 days.