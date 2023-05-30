TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a weekend of unseasonably comfortable weather, our humidity and rain chances increase this week.

It will still be comfortable and warm today with highs in the upper 80s and not too muggy. We only have a 20% chance of an afternoon shower or two.

The rain chance increases to 40% tomorrow afternoon, and it will feel more steamy at times. Highs should still make it into the upper 80s before the storms become widespread.

Our best rain chances are Thursday and Friday. An area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico will enhance the coverage of rain, but the models disagree on when that low passes over the state and into the Atlantic.

The sooner it gets to our east, the quicker our rain chances drop. Right now, we will keep in 30% rain chances starting on Saturday. Highs stay slightly below average into early next week.