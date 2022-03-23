TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Most of the day will be warm and dry. Highs reach the mid-upper 80s, which is close to record heat for late March. We do have a 30% chance of showers to develop east of I-75 this afternoon. A few evening showers may spread from the Gulf of Mexico onto the coast as well.

It will be gusty at times through the day. If you have plans to take the boat out, expect choppy conditions, and use caution.

It stays warm overnight with extra clouds and few light showers. Lows will be in the low 70s.

We have an Umbrella Alert Day tomorrow, so keep the rain gear with you all day. Off and on downpours are expected to start in the morning and last through the night. The rain chance is 90%, but thankfully the severe threat remains slim. The rain and clouds keep highs in the mid 70s.

The last of the rain clears out early Friday, and cooler air arrives. Despite afternoon sunshine, highs will still only be in the mid 70s with pleasant humidity.

It’s a Top 10 Weekend for you to enjoy! Highs in the mid 70s with lots of sunshine and low humidity.