TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It is not as cold as yesterday morning, and we still warm up quickly into the low 70s by the afternoon despite more clouds around.

The day starts out dry, but rain chances increase this afternoon and evening. The heaviest and most widespread downpours will be overnight and into early tomorrow morning.

The rain ends not long after sunrise tomorrow. This first system will not bring any cooler air. Highs still reach the low 70s tomorrow afternoon. We are even slightly warmer on Thursday with highs in the mid 70s.

Watch for a few spotty storms Thursday afternoon, but once again, rain chances increase during the overnight hours. We still have a 60% rain chance Friday as a strong cold front passes.

This front will usher in some of the coldest air we’ve seen in awhile, just in time for Christmas.

Through the Christmas Weekend, we’ll have patchy clouds around. Highs will only be near 50, and many of us drop into the 30s at night.

This cool snap lingers through the early part of next week.