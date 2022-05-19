TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We are in for another hot and steamy day with highs near 90. Heat index values reach the mid-upper 90s, so try to stay hydrated!

There will be a few showers that develop this afternoon, and they’ll drift inland by the evening. Overall, today’s rain chance is just 20%.

Tropical moisture spreads north across the state tonight, and we could see a few spotty showers tomorrow morning. The rain chance increases to 60% by tomorrow afternoon, and heavy downpours are possible.

The showers linger into Friday night and Saturday morning. While it will not rain all day on Saturday, off and on storms are possible. In fact, if you add up the potential rain over the next three days, some areas could get as much as 3-5 inches. That won’t be the case for the entire Tampa Bay area, but we’ll watch for some heavier downpours that could set up in spots.

It remains muggy with highs in the upper 80s for Friday and the weekend. Next week, it looks like we’re firmly planted in our summer rainy pattern. Each day has a 40% chance of afternoon and evening storms with highs near 90.