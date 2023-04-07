TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After three straight days with record heat, we should stay just below the records today. It will still be quite hot, especially in the sun. Highs reach the upper 80s.

Rain chances are slim at just 10% this afternoon, and they only increase to 20% Saturday afternoon. Expect another warm day as well with highs in the mid-upper 80s.

The pattern change comes on Easter Sunday when a front arrives in the area. Easter morning should be mostly dry, but the rain chance goes up to 40% by the afternoon. The extra clouds and showers hold highs in the low-mid 80s.

The front lingers across the state, so rain chances linger as well. Expect a 40% rain chance Monday and Tuesday. You likely won’t see rain all three days, but scattered showers develop across the peninsula of Florida.

An area of low pressure develops along that stalled front and increases our rain chance even more to 50% Wednesday and Thursday. This rain is welcome since the entire Tampa Bay area is currently in a severe drought. The extra rain also brings highs back to near average in the low 80s.