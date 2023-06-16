TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We may finally get some much-needed rainfall over the next few days.

There is a 30% chance of a passing shower throughout the day today as pulses of storms push south from the strong storm system to our north.

It will still be hot, humid and breezy today with highs in the low 90s and heat index values 100+.

Rain chances increase to 50% Saturday. The overall coverage of rain will be higher, which means more of us will get some rain. Plus, pockets of heavier rain are possible.

Between the showers on Saturday, it will be steamy with highs near 90 degrees.

We keep the rain chance at 40% for Sunday and most of next week. Watch for scattered downpours each day. It will also stay breezy.

Typical heat and humidity expected next week as well with highs near 90 degrees.