TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temperatures climb quickly today, and afternoon highs reach the mid 90s. When you add in the humidity, it’ll feel like 103-107.

The first storms pop-up just after midday, and increase in coverage into the early evening. The best rain chances are after 4pm, and that’s when the downpours will be the heaviest as well. The rain tapers off after 9pm.

We have a slightly higher rain chance tomorrow at 50%. The showers start a little earlier and push east of I-75 in the evening. This is the beginning of an onshore wind pattern that will be with us into next week.

With winds coming onshore from the Gulf of Mexico, expect scattered morning showers Thursday and through the weekend. The rain starts much earlier in the day, but it will generally taper off earlier as well. Extra clouds linger around each day.

We have a 70% chance of rain Friday and Saturday, and that helps hold highs to near 90 degrees.

The tropics remain active. We are tracking Hurricane Danielle, Tropical Storm Earl, and a tropical wave near Africa that has a 60% chance of development.

None of these systems is expected to impact the US. We are close to the peak of hurricane season, so several systems in the Atlantic at the same time is normal activity.

