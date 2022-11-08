TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We will feel gusty winds through the day today, and it will still be warm in the mid 80s. The rain chance increases to 30% this afternoon, and the showers push quickly from east to west.

Rain bands from Nicole will begin to pass through the Tampa Bay area tomorrow. It’ll be an even windier day, and highs will be in the mid 70s with more clouds around. Rain chances increase to 60%.

The most impacts from Nicole come on Thursday as it pushes northeast through Florida.

Much of our area will get tropical storm force wind gusts and torrential downpours at times through the day.

As Nicole gets to our north on Friday, our conditions improve. There’s a 60% chance of passing showers, and it will still be breezy. A cold front sweeps through early Saturday. That front quickly pushes Nicole up the east coast, and it will usher in much cooler and drier air for Sunday and Monday.

