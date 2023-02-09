TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The day starts out clear and pleasant, but humidity gradually increases into the afternoon. It will feel quite warm for February with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Watch for a stray shower or two mostly east of I-75 this afternoon and evening. The rain chance is only 20%. A front stalls to our north tomorrow, so it stays warm, muggy and breezy. Tomorrow’s rain chance only increases to 30% in the afternoon.

Finally, the front arrives on Saturday, and it helps increase the rain chance to 60%. It will be slightly cooler with the clouds and rain; highs stay in the low 70s.

Once the front passes, the last few showers clear out early Sunday morning, and the cooler air arrives. Highs on Sunday will only be in the mid 60s, so it may be a quite cool if you’re watching the Super Bowl outdoors.

It gradually warms back up next week, and we hit 80 again by Wednesday.