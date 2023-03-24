TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We get to enjoy another warm, spring day today. Highs reach the low 80s near the coast and mid-upper 80s farther inland. The humidity stays at a comfortable level.

With a front stalling to our north this weekend, humidity increases, and it feels muggier outside. Highs stay in the mid 80s for Saturday and Sunday.

The breeze will be stronger, especially Saturday, and that should keep isolated showers pinned east of I-75 and away from the coast. Overall the rain chance is just 20% through Monday.

Another front is slightly stronger, and it arrives late Tuesday into Wednesday. The rain chance only increases to 30% while the front is pushing south. It won’t bring much cooler air either.

Highs dip into the low 80s with lower humidity for the middle of next week.