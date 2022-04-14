TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – You’ll notice it feels a bit muggier this morning. We also have some extra clouds around to start the day. With a mix of sun and clouds through the day, temperatures rise into the mid-upper 80s.

A front stalls to our north today, and it will help generate a few afternoon and evening showers. Overall, the rain chance is just 20%, and most of the late-day storms will be east of I-75.

The front lingers to our north tomorrow, so it stays warm and muggy with a 20% rain chance. Highs will be in the upper 80s. The rain chance drops to just 10% Saturday.

Expect a steamy day Saturday with highs in the upper 80s. Make sure to stay hydrated if you’re outside for long periods of time.

The humidity remains high for Easter Sunday, so those sunrise services may feel muggy. The rain chance is slightly higher Sunday afternoon, especially for inland spots. We have a 30% chance of rain, and that increases to 40% on Monday when a cold front arrives.

Behind the front, temperatures return to average for mid-April in the low-mid 80s, and the humidity will drop.