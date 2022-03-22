TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s not quite as cool of a start as yesterday but temperatures are still pleasant this morning. Expect higher humidity this afternoon and warmer temperatures than yesterday as well with highs near 88°.

There could be a few showers, maybe a rumble of thunder, after 4:00 p.m. with rain chances at a 20%. It’ll be dry overnight but rain chances will continue to increase Wednesday and Thursday. A very strong storm system is moving through the Deep South today producing significant severe storms. This same system will move in to the Tampa Bay region late Wednesday but will be much weaker and widespread severe weather will not occur here.

Wednesday will still be a warm day with temperatures starting in the low 70s and warming into the upper 80s. We’ll see an increase in cloud cover and a 30% rain chance after 2:00 p.m. for scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few thunderstorms north of I-4 could produce gusty winds.

Rain chances will go up significantly after 8:00 p.m. Wednesday and stay very high through Thursday as a cold front takes its time moving through the bay area. Expect widespread showers and thunderstorms all day Thursday.

Rainfall accumulations could be one to two inches area wide with localized amounts up to 3 inches. Severe weather will not be widespread but a strong storm or two is possible. A few showers will linger through 8:00 a.m. Friday morning before the rain clears out of the area entirely.

Sunshine returns as cooler and drier air filter in for Friday. Expect beautiful conditions with low humidity and below average temperatures Friday afternoon through the weekend.

There will be lots of sunshine and a pleasant northerly breeze. The mornings will be cool with temperatures in the mid 50s to start each day. Temperatures begin to warm up again Monday and Tuesday.

