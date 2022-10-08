TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We have another comfortable and warm day on tap for Saturday. Highs reach the mid-upper 80s, and the humidity stays low.

Moisture increases tomorrow, so you’ll notice it feels muggier. There is just a 10% chance for a shower late tomorrow, and highs will be in the upper 80s.

It’s even more humid Monday and Tuesday, and temperatures climb above average into the upper 80s. Watch for a 20% rain chance both days in the afternoon.

Rain chances increase to 40% Wednesday and 50% Thursday and Friday. Muggy conditions continue through the middle of the weak ahead of a cold front.

Right now, that front looks to push into the Tampa Bay area Friday. Still a bit too early to tell how far south it gets before stalling, but it should help lower the humidity and rain chance for the end of the week.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Julia is gradually strengthening in the Caribbean, and it may strike Central America as a Category 1 hurricane tomorrow. It poses no threat to Florida.

