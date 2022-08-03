TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a dry morning, we will see storms developing near the coast around midday. The rain coverage increases through the afternoon.

The rain chance is 60%, and the heaviest rain will be east of I-75 late this afternoon and evening. A few showers drift back toward the coast in the evening as they taper off.

When it’s not raining, it will be a steamy day with highs in the low 90s. Heat index values will be 102-106, so try to stay hydrated all day.

We have a 50% chance of afternoon and evening storms tomorrow. Those storms push toward the Gulf of Mexico in the evening. Otherwise, highs will be in the low-mid 90s.

The late-day storms are possible again Friday and Saturday with 60% rain chances. We go up to a 70% chance of afternoon downpours on Sunday.

Highs remain in the low to mid 90s each day.

Tropics continue to be quiet with nothing developing in the next five days.

