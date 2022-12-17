TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a chilly morning, temperatures climb quickly into the mid 60s by lunchtime. Afternoon highs will be near 70 degrees, which is still slightly below average for mid-December.

Clouds increase this afternoon, but the rain chances remain slim until closer to sunset. Passing light to moderate showers are expected overnight and into the pre-dawn hours of Sunday. There will not be much accumulation from these showers.

The clouds clear out quickly Sunday, but even with the extra sunshine, it stays cool. Highs only reach the mid 60s. If you’re heading to the Bucs’ game, you’ll want to bring an extra layer to stay warm.

Most of us wake up in the 40s Monday morning, but once again, it should warm quickly back to near 70 degrees by the afternoon.

An active weather pattern sets up with our next cold front passing later Tuesday with a chance for heavy downpours and a few thunderstorms. The rain chances drop early Wednesday, and there’s just a small chance for rain Thursday before the next major cold front early Friday.

This front brings showers and thunderstorms, but it will also bring a blast of cold air just in time for Christmas Eve. Parts of the deep south may even get some flurries.