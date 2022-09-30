TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As Hurricane Ian heads into South Carolina, the wind flow around the system ushers in cooler air for us.

The northwest breeze continues all day, and highs will only be in the low 80s. The humidity is quite low as well, so no rainfall is expected. The weather will be nice as many of us pick up debris and set our homes back to normal after Ian.

It will not be as breezy tomorrow and Sunday, and temperatures reach the mid 80s. Humidity remains low, so it still feels comfortable all weekend.

The Bucs’ Sunday Night home game should feel pleasant as temperatures fall into the 70s during the game.

We stay below average through all of next week. Only slim rain chances return to the forecast by the middle of next week.

