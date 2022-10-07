TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We have another warm and comfortable day on tap. Highs reach the mid 80s with still low humidity and lots of sunshine.

It should be a pleasant Friday evening with temperatures in the 70s after sunset. Those high school football games should be quite nice.

Saturday starts out mild, and highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Humidity begins to increase Saturday evening, and you’ll notice the higher humidity Sunday.

Highs return to the mid to upper 80s Sunday afternoon, and there’s a 10% chance of a late-day shower.

Rain chances increase to 20% Monday and Tuesday with the extra humidity settling in. Long range, a front arrives in the area late next week with higher chances for storms.

Tropical Depression 13 in the Caribbean will stay well to the south of Florida, and it may make landfall in Central America as a Category 1 hurricane this weekend.

