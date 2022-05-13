TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We’ve had a few days with refreshing levels of humidity, but reality is about to set in. Humidity increases for the next few days, and it starts to feel a bit more like summer.

With the slightly higher humidity today and the sea breezes forming, we will have a 30% chance of afternoon and evening storms. Those showers will drift inland and dissipate after sunset.

Temperatures climb into the mid 80s this afternoon with a light breeze. It will not be as cool tonight with lows in the mid-upper 60s. That’s close to average for mid-May.

Even with the higher humidity this weekend, our rain chances remain slim. We only have a 10% chance of afternoon showers Saturday and Sunday. It will be warmer with highs in the upper 80s both days.

Next week starts out mostly dry with hot with highs in the upper 80s. You’ll notice the humidity even more during the mornings and evenings when it stays warm and muggy. Overnight lows will only be in the low-mid 70s.

The next best chance for rain comes at the end of next week.