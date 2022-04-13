TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a pleasant morning across Tampa Bay, temperatures climb quickly into the upper 80s this afternoon. With slightly more humidity, we will see a few passing clouds, but no rain is expected.

Humidity continues to increase tonight, so it stays partly cloudy and warm. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

With the extra humidity around and a cold front stalling in north Florida tomorrow, we should see some spotty showers develop in the afternoon. The rain chance is 20%, and most of the rain will be east of I-75. Highs will still be in the upper 80s.

The front lingers around Friday and Saturday, so watch for a few afternoon showers again. It stays muggy with highs in the upper 80s.

On Easter Sunday, the rain chance increases to 30%, but most of the rain will still be east of I-75. Expect some muggy conditions for the Sunrise Services. Sunrise on Sunday is 7:02am. It warms up quickly, and highs will be back in the upper 80s Easter afternoon. Try to hide those eggs in shady places.

A cold front will arrive Monday with a 30% rain chance, and the front may bring some slightly cooler and less humid air back for Tuesday and Wednesday.