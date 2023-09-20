TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a pleasant morning, temperatures and humidity climb through the day. Highs reach the low 90s in the afternoon

Watch for scattered downpours this afternoon and evening. The rain chance hovers around 50% between 3pm and sunset.

We expect another round of afternoon and early evening storms tomorrow with a 40% rain chance. Highs stay near 90 degrees.

An area of low pressure develops off Florida’s east coast Friday, and it will begin to drag drier air south across our state. We still have a 30% rain chance Friday.

The weekend looks to be a real treat with warm and sunny afternoons and a comfortable level of humidity. You may want to make some outdoor plans!

Humidity and rain chances increase again early next week.