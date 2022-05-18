TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We’re creeping closer to summer-like humidity across the Tampa Bay area. With highs near 90 degrees this afternoon, the heat index will be in the mid 90s.

Rain chances are still isolated at just 20%, but a few downpours will develop in the late afternoon and evening. Most of these will be east of I-75. The sea breeze should keep the coast dry again.

It will feel similar tomorrow with highs near 90 and a 20% rain chance, but tropical moisture spreads north Friday, and more storms develop.

There will be a 50% chance of storms Friday afternoon and evening. Highs will still be in the upper 80s.

Off and on storms expected throughout the day on Saturday. The rain chance is 70%, and the extra showers help hold highs in the mid 80s.

Looks like we are transitioning into our rainy season this weekend. The rain chances remain at 50% Sunday and Monday, and most of those will be in the afternoon.

We keep a 40% chance of afternoon storms in the forecast after that, and almost daily storms will stay in our forecast as we head into late May and June. Highs stay near 90 degrees each day as well.