TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – While it still feels relatively comfortable this morning, humidity increases along with the temperatures.

With highs in the mid 90s, heat index values reach well into the triple digits. Some areas may feel between 108-112. A Heat Advisory is in place for Citrus and Hernando counties from noon until 7pm.

Try to limit your time outdoors during the hottest times of the day. Drink water throughout the day to stay hydrated.

We will see a couple of storms pop up this afternoon and evening. Most of these will be east of I-75. Overall, the rain chance is just 20% today, but it increases to 30% tomorrow afternoon.

Highs will be right back in the mid 90s tomorrow as well. Summertime humidity returns, so it’ll feel like 105+ in most spots.

Saturday’s storms start a little earlier in the day, so don’t be surprised to get a midday shower. This keeps it slightly cooler Saturday afternoon. Highs stay in the low 90s with a 50% rain chance.

The rain chance increases again to 60% on Sunday, and we will see some extra clouds around as well. Expect highs near 90 degrees.

Next week returns to a classic summer pattern with highs in the low 90s and a 50% rain chance each afternoon.

