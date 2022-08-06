TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’ll be a hot weekend for the entire Tampa Bay area with temperatures warming quickly into the mid-90s this afternoon. The record challenging heat continues with a forecast high of 95° this afternoon and a record of 96 degrees today at the Tampa international airport.

Showers and thunderstorms will start to pop up after 12:00 p.m. mainly inland and drift toward the coastline through the evening. Scattered storms will push offshore between 7:00 and 9:00 p.m. the rain clears out by midnight.

Temperatures will be mild by Sunday morning in the upper 70s. Sunday afternoon will be another hot one with highs in the mid-90s and a 60% rain chance for those afternoon and evening scattered storms that develop inland and push toward the coast in the evening.

This pattern will continue through the middle of next week before the possibility of morning showers returns Thursday.

Although the tropics are still quiet, the National hurricane Center is now highlighting a tropical wave that is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa later this weekend. It has a 20% chance of developing in the next 5 days.