TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s a quiet morning with a few clouds in the sky and warm temperatures in place. A pretty typical summer time day is in store for us with temperatures warming quickly with highs near 92°.

Clouds will develop by the late morning hours and a few isolated showers will pop up along the coast in the early afternoon. Rain chances go up to a 60% for the late afternoon and early evening hours for showers and thunderstorms to be pretty scattered about. Storms will drift back toward the coast this evening and dry out overnight.

The summertime pattern continues into the holiday weekend with showers and thunderstorms developing each afternoon. It will be hot before the rain arrives with highs and low low to mid-90s.

All firework’s forecast do include decreasing rain chances each evening this weekend but there will still be showers around between 8:00 and 10:00 p.m. every night.

It’s a relatively good weekend out on the water just watch for those afternoon and evening storms. Today winds will be south at 5 to 10 knots, seas one foot or less, and a light chop in the bay. Saturday’s marine forecast includes winds southeast in the morning turning south in the afternoon at 10 knots, seas at two feet, and a light chop in the bay.

Afternoon storms continue into next week as well.