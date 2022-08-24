TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — We’ll see a lot of sunshine through the morning hours and warming temperatures. It’ll be a near average summer day with temperatures this afternoon around 92° and a 50% rain chance.

A few midday showers are possible along the coast as the sea breeze begins to develop, but the heaviest rain will once again be this evening as the sea breezes merge along and just east of I-75.

It’ll be a dry night after those storms dissipate and temperatures will drop into the upper 70s. Another typical summer day is in store Thursday with afternoon temperatures in the low 90s and showers and thunderstorms developing in the evening.

An slight increase in moisture will lead to elevated rain chances for the end of the week and into the weekend but, for the most part the the timing will remain the same.

The tropics are starting to wake up a little bit with a couple areas of possible development. The National Hurricane Center is highlighting two tropical waves, both with a low chance of developing over the next 5 days.

One is moving into the Caribbean Sea while the other is just about to move off the coast of Africa.

Neither pose a current threat to the Tampa Bay area but we are keeping a watchful eye on the forecast for late next week.