TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A quiet morning will turn into a hot day with high temperatures above average, in the mid-90s. It will feel like the triple digits so drink plenty of water throughout the day.

We’ll see a few scattered showers and storms this afternoon but the best rain chance will be this evening, at a 60%, as storms develop inland and drift toward the coast between 6:00 and 9:00 p.m.

Storms push offshore and it will be dry overnight with lows in the upper 70s. Sunday afternoon will be another hot one with high temperatures up near 95° and rain chances increasing to a 50% in the evening.

The same pattern is in place to start the work week with highs in the low to mid-90s and elevated rain chances each evening.

